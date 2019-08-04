PAC Reportedly Injured at TNT Summer Explosion Show

– According to a tweet by Ring Rules (via Fightful), PAC reportedly suffered sustained an injury at the TNT Summer Explosion event in the UK.

Be forewarned, the full photo if you click on it is quite bloody and gruesome. It appears PAC suffered a nasty cut or wound on his thigh at the event. You can see a larger pic of the injury by clicking on the embedded tweet below. The full extent and severity of the injury is still unknown.