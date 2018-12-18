Paige Removed as Smackdown General Manager

– Paige’s tenure as the General Manager of Smackdown has come to an end. On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Shane McMahon addressed the Smackdown roster following the announcement on Raw that the McMahons would be taking over direct control of the shows. Among his announcement was the removal of Paige from her GM spot, as there will be no GMs moving forward.

McMahon added that Paige wasn’t going anywhere; instead, her role would change. It was not said what her new role on the show would be.