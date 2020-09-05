Paige, Renee Young, CM Punk, & More Comment on WWE Banning Third Party Platform Use

Several people in the wrestling world have taken to Twitter to comment on WWE reportedly attempting to ban their involvement with third-party platforms including Renee Young, CM Punk, and Paige. As previously reported, talent received an email on Thursday telling them that “Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company. It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE’s discretion.”

In response, Paige has changed her Twitch channel from “OfficialPaigeWWE” to “sarayaofficial.” She also had a very succinct post to Twitter as soon as the news reports came out: “Nope.” Young joked about her joining Twitch and Cameo with her WWE contract having just ended, while Punk wrote a not-so-subtle message suggesting another option for talent:

Sooooooo guess now would be a good time to launch my Twitch and Cameo?? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 4, 2020

WWE social media folks aren’t allowed to mention talent like @ToBeMiro, because they now only exist in the entire professional wrestling universe, as opposed to solely @WWE. It’s just their policy. I love how @AEWrestling acknowledges all of pro wrestling, competition or not.. https://t.co/D0GzTIFiBI — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 4, 2020

Don’t worry, I’m still able to do @BookCameo videos. Go ahead and book one at https://t.co/lvBQasBj7V https://t.co/WCENEXyRH0 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 5, 2020

Fuck Them — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) September 4, 2020