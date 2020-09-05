wrestling / News

Paige, Renee Young, CM Punk, & More Comment on WWE Banning Third Party Platform Use

September 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Several people in the wrestling world have taken to Twitter to comment on WWE reportedly attempting to ban their involvement with third-party platforms including Renee Young, CM Punk, and Paige. As previously reported, talent received an email on Thursday telling them that “Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company. It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE’s discretion.”

In response, Paige has changed her Twitch channel from “OfficialPaigeWWE” to “sarayaofficial.” She also had a very succinct post to Twitter as soon as the news reports came out: “Nope.” Young joked about her joining Twitch and Cameo with her WWE contract having just ended, while Punk wrote a not-so-subtle message suggesting another option for talent:

Alright guys. Girls. Are they gonna fire
Everyone? Just keep doing you. Don’t
Worry.

