Pantoja’s AEW Dark Review 10.11.22  

AEW Dark

October 11th, 2022 | Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

I felt like doing (and had time for) a review today and since 411mania already has two NXT reviews, I figured I’d give Dark a try. I do still watch this show for the most part on a weekly basis. Plus, this is not at the All Elite Zone, so there’s a bigger crowd and some notable names booked.

Alec Odin (0-0) vs. Lance Archer (53-10)

I love Lance Archer matches. Odin got a small hometown pop but his patriotic ass decided to turn his back on Archer at the bell. Rookie mistake. Commentary was great here as Archer dominated, saying Odin’s family was likely also chanting “one more time’ after a vicious chop. Speaking of comedy, Archer told a fan, “It’s not a tramp stamp, bitch,” which is funny because I do remember people saying that about his tattoo when he was in ECW. Odin blocked a chokeslam and went up top only to fall to Blackout in 3:52. A squash but a fun one. [NR]

Brittany Blake, Jordan Blade and Trish Adora (0-0) vs. Jamie Hayter (6-3), Penelope Ford (33-14) and Serena Deeb (16-3)

The most over woman in AEW, Jamie Hayter, is here. Just get her away from Britt Baker. As Serena Deeb did her thing to start, the crowd just chanted for Hayter. She came in to a huge pop and got in her offense before tagging to Ford. I dig Ford using more heel tactics like biting and such. The Serenity Lock got broken up and Hayter stole the show with a sick backbreaker. Trish Adora tapped to the Serenity Lock in 4:30. That was another fun squash. Hayter can do no wrong right now and I like how this trio worked as a unit. [NR]

Hikaru Shida (50-9) vs. Marina Shafir (13-3)

Excalibur ROASTING the Mets during Shafir’s entrance sent me. Anyway, this is actually a relatively notable match. Shida has two titles like her name is Pac or something. Shafir showed no intimidation despite Shida’s success and took it to her from the bell. She walloped her with a German suplex that gave Shafir the upper hand. Shida fired back and they started trading shots in the middle of the ring. Shida survived a rear naked choke and got a near fall with the Falcon Arrow (SHE DID THE DEAL) before hitting the Katana kick to win in 7:01. Shafir is typically rough in anything longer than a squash but Shida is damn good and the perfect person for her to work in this case. That led to a solid match. [**½]

Brian Cage (32-7) vs. Papadon (0-2)

I’ve honestly never really gotten the hype of Brian Cage though he has good matches here and there. I do love me some Prince Nana though. Cage dominated yet surprisingly only got a near fall on a Death Valley Driver. Papadon got in a few hope spots but Cage squashed him with the Drillclaw in 4:29. This was just what it should’ve been. [NR]

Athena (6-2) vs. Gia Scott (0-2)

The wings are again gone for Athena and we have no mask. Now it’s a hoodie with lights on it. Gia Scott is pretty tall so Athena worked a headlock to cut her down. Scott talked smack when she got some offense going but Athena just laid into her. Scott did get two on a nice looking Sky High. That seemed to fire Athena up, who hit bigger moves including a stiff dropkick into the guardrail. The O-Face ended this in 4:38. More than a squash and rather enjoyable. [**]

Action Andretti (0-3) vs. QT Marshall (28-13)

QT is a guy I have never been able to get into. The rest of The Factory too to be honest. QT was a jerk to Action beforehand and mockingly got the crowd to chant for him. He was so confident that he sent his goons to the back. Andretti was easily the most impressive person here, hitting solid offense and doing high flying things that got a pop. QT wasted time talking trash so Andretti fired up with offense and the crowd was into this. Andretti kept up with the close calls, including one a split-legged moonsault that the fans totally bit on. The youngster made a key late mistake by springboarding right into a Diamond Cutter, giving QT the win after 6:57. That was a lot of fun and QT played his role well while Andretti impressed. [***]

BK Klein, Joe Keys and Josh Fuller (0-0) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys (3-0)

I was never big on Castle as a top guy in ROH but he’s a lot of fun and this trios thing works for him. Non-title action for the ROH Trios Champs. This was just a blast of a squash thanks to the antics of Castle and the Boys. It ended when Castle scored the pin after nailing Bangarang in 3:34. [NR]

Brandon Cutler (2-5 in 2022) vs. Kip Sabian (2-1 in 2022)

An interesting call here given that both are heels. I will not complain about more Penelope Ford though. When did Landon get that massive beard? Anyway, this was oddly a comedy match. Like Sabian took control and taunted only for Landon to go behind him and mock him a bunch. There was also a spin spot that put both men out and I just don’t get what they were going for with this structure. Sabian won in 5:56 with a neckbreaker after Cutler was distracted and that wasn’t really any good. [*]

We heard from Action Andretti in the back, putting over the match he had and how he’s just getting started. It was well done.

AEW Interim World’s Women’s Championship Eliminator: Emi Sakura (21-10) vs. Toni Storm (14-2)

I feel like Toni Storm is the only woman booked every week. Emi declined a handshake and the two traded some character things including Toni mocking some tea pouring. Emi got in better offense than I usually see from her, including a sweet surfboard stretch. Toni was in trouble and whenever she tried to get something going, Emi had an answer with something like a cross body or tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Toni gave her a lot here and even took an impressive double underhook backbreaker for two. Storm got going with some moves including Sweet Cheeks Music and won with Storm Zero in 8:52. Best match of the night and a physical battle. [***¼]

Aaron Solo and Cole Karter (0-0) vs. Dante Martin (38-17) and Matt Sydal (28-16)

I would’ve closed the show with Emi/Toni. The Factory tried to jump the faces but their athleticism allowed them to avoid it and get in dropkicks and stereo moonsaults. The Factory weathered the storm and started isolating Sydal, who played our face in peril for a while. That segment wasn’t great but things picked up once Dante got the hot tag. It’s a role he’s perfect for. His offense is tailor-made for it. That led to him winning with the Nosedive on Solo in 9:34. A fine enough way to close the show. Martin is a star. [**½]