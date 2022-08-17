Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 19 Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 19

August 17th, 2022 | Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 3,179

So, we’re down to four. Kazuchika Okada, Tama Tonga, Tetsuya Naito, and Will Ospreay. I fully predicted an Ospreay/Okada finals a while back and we’re right on track. I plan on trying to review NXT Heatwave today as well so I’ll only be doing the semifinal matches here but I will cover tomorrow’s entire show in full.

G1 Climax Semifinals: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga

I’ve seen them wrestle at the G1 26 (**½), G1 27 (**½), G1 31 (*** and Tama’s only win), and Power Struggle 2021 (***¼). Both guys had a disadvantage as Okada was brutalized yesterday and Tama has never been in a situation this big before. They started with a fist bump, really showing how Tama is now a babyface. You got the sense early on that Okada was a step ahead of Tama at every turn so Tama had to start throwing harder strikes and going after the neck. Tama got going with Veleno and the Supreme Flow splash but he spent too much time playing to the crowd and teasing what he’d do. The crowd got behind Tama, especially when he busted out Prince Devitt’s offense. It’s a nice nod to his Bullet Club roots. I giggled at Okada hitting a short-arm clothesline and doing WRIST CONTROL complete with the camera slowly panning over to show it. It’s so funny how they harp on that hard as hell since he debuted it. Tama hit the Gun Stun to a pop but couldn’t recover in time to get the pin, leading to a near fall. Okada blocked Gun Stun several times after, including turning it into the Money Clip at one point. He finished off the midcarder with a callback to an old enziguri style kick and the Rainmaker in 19:08. That was probably the best Tama singles match I can think of. He never felt like a true threat though and this lacked drama. [***½]

G1 Climax Semifinals: Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay

First time ever meeting. You guys know my feelings on Willy and Naito was one of my favorites but he hasn’t been Naito in a few years, so I’m mixed on this at best. The outcome here also felt obvious because as much as New Japan loves rematches, they weren’t going to do Naito/Okada yet again. The early goings here saw the two trying to feel each other out and it was Naito who gained the first upper hand. Commentary AGAIN went hard on trying to put over Ospreay as a good human as he was getting worked over. We get it, guys, you’re trying really hard. Anyway, Naito targeted the shoulders and neck and Will took a pretty great bump as he crumpled to an elbow. Will did a strong job of selling throughout this actually. He rallied only to have Storm Breaker countered into Destino. Naito must have a lot of finishers stored to always counter everyone else’s. Naito avoided Hidden Blade and hit Destino for two. Kevin Kelly, no matter how shocked you act by it, nobody is surprised to see Destino fail to win a match. It happens all the time. Ospreay avoided another one and hit Hidden Blade and Storm Breaker to win in 20:23. A great main event though again the lack of drama hurt it a bit. [****]

As expected, Ospreay/Okada in the Finals and it’s a pairing that, to me, has never produced the classics most people will say they do.