Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 15 Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 15

August 10th, 2025 | G Messe Gunma in Takasaki, Gunma | Attendance: 2,053

It’s the final night of action for A Block and, because Gedo likes to make things extra convoluted, three people make the playoffs from each block.

A Block: Boltin Oleg [8] vs. Taichi [6]

With this block so tight, Boltin still technically has a chance at making the playoffs. Taichi, one of the best performers of the tournament, is tied for last. Typical Gedo. Anyway, this was a solid way to start things. Good, hard hitting back and forth action with Boltin flipping Taichi around with gutwrench suplexes and Taichi delivering Ax Bombers. Taichi got a good near fall around the 10 minute mark on a kick to the head before Boltin hit an F5. That should be his finisher instead of the Kamikaze. Taichi had the Kamikaze well scouted, escaping it several times and going for rollups. Alas, Boltin was able to eventually connect on Kamikaze to win in 12:14. Once again, Taichi delivers and Boltin remains alive with a strong performance. I’m pretty sure Finlay will get in later but Boltin is the more interesting option in my opinion. [***¼]

A Block: Ryohei Oiwa [8] vs. SANADA [6]

Like Taichi, SANADA is eliminated. Unlike Taichi, SANADA hasn’t been a highlight of this tournament and here, he went out with a whimper. The opening stages had some solid exchanges but once we got into House of Torture shenanigans, it all fell apart. The low blow and the guitar gimmick were obvious but we’ve been past a point with that stable where, as soon as the antics start, it’s easy to tune out. Once that happens, it was easy to give up on this. SANADA won by using the guitar after 10:26. That wasn’t very good. [*¾]

A Block: Callum Newman [8] vs. Yota Tsuji [8]

You know you’re a bad booker when Callum Newman and Yota Tsuji enter the final night of block play tied in points. One is near the bottom of the card and the other SHOULD be the dude you’re building the entire company around. They came out hot, putting in a fair amount into a quick opening exchange. The fight spilled outside for a bit and then a dropkick to the midsection led to Callum selling the ribs. Some of the stuff they did worked nicely like a Spanish Fly and Yota’s stomp to the head. Callum took a bit of a beating late and collapsed instead of taking the Gene Blaster, so Yota finished him off with a powerbomb in 11:17. Technically fine but kind of lifeless and in front of a dull crowd. [**¾]

A Block: EVIL [10] vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi [8]

In the preview tag to this the other day, EVIL shook Tanahashi’s hand and promised to fight fair. For the first 10 minutes, EVIL indeed fought fair. The problem was that the match was still bad to that point. Just painfully dull in execution as he worked Tanahashi’s leg in boring fashion. Then, Dick Togo and Don Fale showed up to start the BS. Powder in the eyes, the use of a chair, both guys getting in the ring. It was a total mess and EVIL won in 12:50 with Everything is Evil. I am not joking when I say that was the WORST match I’ve seen in 2025 across ALL promotions. The peak of the House of Torture being the worst act in wrestling for several years and the peak of Gedo’s awful run as booker. To end Tanahashi’s storied G1 career with that match is a damn shame. [-***]

A Block: David Finlay [8] vs. Yuya Uemura [10]

Yota and EVIL are in, so the final playoff spot comes down to the winner here. Yeah, there was no drama because I know Gedo’s booking style and how he loves to have someone rally from a slow start. Anyway, they did their best to put on a quality main event. The opening exchanges were a feeling out process as this was clearly going to get some significant time. Things picked up around 10 minutes in with Finlay hitting a pretty vicious powerbomb into the ring post outside. That was a smart setup because Finlay could focus on the back and hit his usual bully offense on Yuya. From backbreakers to his Dominator, he was on point. Yuya responded with bursts of offense like Dragon Screws and he threw in some submission holds like a Rings of Saturn. Man, I love that move. Yuya modifying the move and adding the leg was a nice touch. Someone has been watching Zack Sabre Jr. Finlay didn’t submit and we got a forearm battle before Finlay blocked Deadbolt with a headbutt. Then he hit Overkill twice to win at the 23:01 mark. A very good main event, though a far cry from when the G1 was actually the best tournament around. [***½]

A Block Points B Block Points EVIL 12 (6-3) Zack Sabre Jr. 12 (6-2) Yota Tsuji 10 (5-4) Konosuke Takeshita 10 (5-3) David Finlay 10 (5-4) Ren Narita 10 (5-3) Yuya Uemura 10 (5-4) Shota Umino 10 (5-3) Boltin Oleg 10 (5-4) Drilla Moloney 8 (4-4) Ryohei Oiwa 8 (4-5) Shingo Takagi 8 (4-4) Hiroshi Tanahashi 8 (4-5) YOSHI-HASHI 8 (4-4) Callum Newman 8 (4-5) The Great-O-Khan 8 (4-4) SANADA 8 (4-5) El Phantasmo 8 (4-5) Taichi 6 (3-6) Gabe Kidd 0 (0-9)