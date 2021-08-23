Pantoja’s WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Review  

By the way, you can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/the_kevstaaa

Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter

Holland comes out with aggression and puts Baxter on his heels. Baxter fights back with some flying kicks and hits a springboard corkscrew one. His next attempt is caught and Holland headbutts him. He plants Baxter with a modified Dreamer Driver of sorts to win.

Winner: Ridge Holland in 1:40 [NR]

TakeOver the night after a PPV feels weird.

Million Dollar Championship: LA Knight [c] vs. Cameron Grimes

A loss for Grimes means DiBiase must become Knight’s butler. Grimes threw his butler outfit in the trash upon arriving and revealed DiBiase style gear. Knight talks trash to start and Grimes fires off chops and kicks to shut him up. As Knight goes outside, Grimes boots him from the apron to take the early upper hand. Grimes gets an Irish whip assist from DiBiase to hit a running dropkick on Knight. Back inside, Knight is able to stop Grimes’ momentum and wail away at him. Grimes blocks a corner neckbreaker but eats a powerbomb for two. Knight remains in control as he’s greeted by “you still suck” chants. Grimes gets going and nails a running boot in the corner. They start to trade stuff, with Knight coming close to winning on a reverse Death Valley Driver. Grimes hits a superkick but Knight counters his next move and sends him over the top. Grimes skins the cat and catches him with the moonsault slam for two. They move to the top where Knight delivers a huge avalanche German suplex, yet that’s still not enough. Grimes manages to trap Knight in the Million Dollar Dream. Knight backs him into the corner but he keeps hold and they try the Survivor Series 96 finish only for Grimes to flip over impressively and keep the hold on. Knight still manages to break it though. Knight wants to use the title as a weapon but he eats a kick and DiBiase levels him outside. He also puts him in the Dream before sending him back inside. The Cave In ends things.

Winner: Cameron Grimes in 16:31 [A fun opening contest with some enjoyable spots and characters. It did go a bit too long though. ***1/4]

NXT Women’s Championship: Raquel Gonzalez [c] vs. Dakota Kai

It’s one of only two matches that I came into this show with a vested interest in. The two stare across from each other at the bell, Dakota slaps her, and then runs to avoid getting hit. Kai takes it to the mat and wants an armbar but Raquel gets free. Kai avoids a powerbomb with the scorpion kick and takes a powder. When she gets back in, Raquel starts tossing her around. Kai hits the Yakuza Kick. It seems like Raquel has a damaged shoulder. The crowd is pro-Dakota as she fires off a series of kicks and hits a rope hung Codebreaker. Raquel starts hitting clotheslines and then launches Kai high into the air. Sidewalk slam followed by the twisting Vader Bomb for two. Kai counters the Chingona Bomb into a hanging armbar so Raquel swings her into the turnbuckle to break it up. The Scorpion Kick is countered in creative fashion into apowerbomb that gets two. Kai takes a DANGEROUS looking spot where an alley oop bomb sends her ribs first into the ropes and to the outside. They trade shots inside with Raquel dissing her. Kai hits the Kai-ro-practor but that only gets two. Chingona Bomb countered as Kai sends her outside. Back in, Kai gets two on the top rope double stomp. Up top, Kai fights her off and wants a Yakuza Kick. Raquel catches it and wins with an avalanche Chingona Bomb.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez in 12:25 [A hell of a physical match. Dakota was clearly leading the way but Raquel held her own and delivered something great. ****]

Post-match, Raquel’s celebration is cut short by the longest-reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray!

NXT United Kingdom Championship: WALTER [c] vs. Ilja Dragunov

WALTER’s reign is at 870 days, which is absurd. They start with a feeling out process of some mat work and a few submission attempts with a strike thrown in here or there. WALTER weathers the storm and hits some corner strikes so the challenger pops out with his own. He catches a WALTER chop to block it. He takes it to the mat for some arm work. WALTER just powers Ilja to the top and chops him all the way to the floor outside. He adds an apron powerbomb and then a German suplex inside, taking it to the challenger. Dragunov tries getting something going but just eats a sick chop. WALTER puts on a sleeper but has a powerbomb attempt countered into a backdrop. Dragunov’s cut from Tuesday has opened. He hits a jumping knee and some clotheslines but misses the Constantine Special and WALTER catches him with a spinning slam for two. WALTER floors him with a chop and taunts to the crowd. They trade shots and Dragunov surprisingly wins out, hitting knees while holding WALTER in place. He adds backfists to the neck but WALTER hoists him up only to get pulled into a knee. WALTER murders him with two lariats for a near fall though. Dragunov gets fired up from a chop and lariats WALTER himself. He chops WALTER in the head and adds a German Suplex. Dragunov keeps up and hits a stalling suplex that takes a ton of power. WALTER eats a dropkick off the top and it gets followed by a diving senton. However, he just gets caught in a sleeper and WALTER suplexes him over with it. Dragunov is stunned but pops up and hits Torpedo Moscow to the back but can’t cover. Another Torpedo Moscow still isn’t enough. Dragunov adds more shots but runs into a cop that floors him for two. Dragunov cuts off the splash with a superplex. Dropkick by WALTER and the powerbomb connects but Dragunov kicks out. Vicious chops and a brutal running knee from WALTER. Powerbomb works again and he goes up for the splash, which he hits but it only gets two. They start trading shots again and Dragunov hits a springboard headbutt. WALTER stands up from a sleeper and climbs the ropes with Dragunov on his back, before falling back and they hit the mat rough. Dragunov pounces with elbow strikes and another sleeper hold. WALTER falls back on him but Dragunov doesn’t let go. When he does, he hits more elbows to the neck and applies the sleeper, getting WALTER to tap.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov in 22:03 [It’s not often that you see a match that feels realistic. That’s what this did, more than any match since Shibata/Ishii in the G1 23. Two dudes going to war and beating the shit out of each other. It was dramatic and had everything I want. WALTER is the best wrestler on the planet. Perfection. *****]

Cameron Grimes and Ted DiBiase celebrate during an interview and promise a celebration on Tuesday.

William Regal thanks Samoa Joe for coming to his side but has to be impartial. Still, he wants Joe to kick Karrion Kross’s ass.

Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

First fall is traditional rules, second is street fight, third is a steel cage. So the HHH/Austin gimmick from No Way Out 2001. Though the first fall is basic, they attack quickly and Kyle hits a suplex outside. They trade shots and knee strikes before Cole gets a near fall. Kyle leaps off the top right into a superkick but he then counters the Panama Sunrise into a pinning combination to take the first fall in 3:26. They bring out chairs to start fall #2 but the first big moment sees Kyle damage his ribs and then get sent into the announce table. Cole keeps it up, driving a trash can into Kyle’s ribs with a baseball slide. Cole fakes out the Last Shot and hits a kendo stick shot before using it for a backstabber that gets a near fall. Kyle fights back with a German suplex and hits a PK. They boot each other several times and both go down at the same time. Cole even busts out the Lockjaw in a great nod to Britt Baker. Chains get involved around the time that Cole gets a near fall on a superkick. As they fight to the stage, Kyle sends Cole off and into the gate by the fans. Back inside, Cole regains the upper hand and drives Kyle spine first onto an open chair. Last Shot evens things out in 16:58. As the cage comes down, medics check on Kyle. Cole pounces and kicks Kyle out of the ring. Then, he oddly just sends Kyle back inside to start the match. They finally get going in the cage and Kyle seems okay enough. He comes off the top but misses the knee. He ducks the Last Shot and hits one of his own for two. They fight on the top rope and my feed freezes a bit so I miss the next spot. When it returns, Kyle gets handcuffed to the ropes only to catch Cole in a heel hook and get him to tap out.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly in 25:23 [I came in dreading this because even though I like both guys, matches that are overly long disappoint me. Thankfully, they kept this under 30 minutes and still mostly made it work. They threw a lot of spots in there to keep the crowd engaged after the previous match. I do think the finish, while cool, was a bit anti-climactic. ***3/4]

I had to pee so I missed an Ilja interview.

This Tuesday on NXT – Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma in a six-man tag and the Breakout Tournament Finals!

NXT Championship: Karrion Kross [c] vs. Samoa Joe

No Scarlett for Karrion, which leads to a “We Want Scarlett” chant. Joe wins an exchange in the corner with a Pele kick. Joe overwhelms him again but Kross fights off. They head outside where Kross starts finding success with strikes and throwing Joe into the guardrail. Back inside, Kross works an ankle lock though there were some “Hardy” chants as well. Joe sends Kross outside and follows with the elbow suicida. Back inside, Joe applies an STF until Kross makes it to the ropes. They continue to go at it and both men are down around the 9:00 mark after a Joe belly-to-belly suplex. Joe gets a near fall and remains in control. Kross escapes Joe’s clutches and signals for the forearm but Joe catches him with the uranage. Knee from Kross in the corner and Joe with the Pele. He wants the Muscle Buster and hits it! That ends it!

Winner: Samoa Joe in 12:25 [As expected, the worst thing on the show but not bad. Their chemistry felt a bit off and it was hard to care given Kross. Acceptable wrestling at least. **3/4]