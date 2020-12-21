PAPW Debuting on iPPV With Under the Radar in January

Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling is set to make its debut on iPPV just after the new year. The promotion sent 411 a press release announcing that their first iPPV, Under the Radar, will air on January 2nd at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

You can see the full announcement below. The event will run $4.99 and will be without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. The card for the event so far is:

* Alley Fights Championship Match: Dustin “Flash” Waller vs. “Showtime” Marvel Williams

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Bull Drodd vs. Maksim Morosov

* Any Time Any Gold Gauntlet Match: Kylon King vs. Nuka Kojima vs. Lucas Chase vs. Sam Shields vs. Jiggie Sosa vs. More TBD

* PAPW Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Team Espana vs. Pyramids of Power

* Also set to appear: Zachariah Gibbs, Chris Battle, Pedro Dones

