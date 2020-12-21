wrestling / News
PAPW Debuting on iPPV With Under the Radar in January
Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling is set to make its debut on iPPV just after the new year. The promotion sent 411 a press release announcing that their first iPPV, Under the Radar, will air on January 2nd at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.
You can see the full announcement below. The event will run $4.99 and will be without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. The card for the event so far is:
* Alley Fights Championship Match: Dustin “Flash” Waller vs. “Showtime” Marvel Williams
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Bull Drodd vs. Maksim Morosov
* Any Time Any Gold Gauntlet Match: Kylon King vs. Nuka Kojima vs. Lucas Chase vs. Sam Shields vs. Jiggie Sosa vs. More TBD
* PAPW Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Team Espana vs. Pyramids of Power
* Also set to appear: Zachariah Gibbs, Chris Battle, Pedro Dones
You can find out more here.
Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling is excited to make a debut on IPPV for the first time ever with Under The Radar. The event will air on January 2, 2021 @ 7pm eastern standard time.
Under The Radar will be held at the PAPW Training Facility located on 662 Coe Ave East Haven, Connecticut.
Due to the Connecticut State Covid-19 guidelines, this will be a no fans in attendance event, the show can only be viewed exclusively on paradisealleyprowrestling.com. Price for this event is for $4.99
Five scheduled matches will be advertised for this event via all PAPW social media outlets. Headlined with the Alley Fights Championship between current champion Dustin ‘Flash’ Waller against ‘Showtime’ Marcel Williams. Veteran of the northeast indy scene Bull Dredd defends the Intercontinental Championship against Maksim Morosov. Any Time Any Gold Gauntlet Match featuring Kylon King, Nuka Kojima, Lucas Chase, Sam Shields, Jiggie Sosa and more surprise entrants. Tag Team action featuring Team Espana versus Pyramids of Power for number 1 contendership for the PAPW Tag Team Championship, also scheduled to appear Zachariah Gibbs, Chris Battle, Pedro Dones.
Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling will continue to administer its health and safety protocols for talent, crew and employees in conjunction with each production, including temperature checks and sanitation for COVID-19, social distancing and wearing masks.
