Parker Boudreaux Shares Message From Drake’s Entourage About Him Working a Show
May 11, 2022
WWE NXT alumnus Parker Boudreaux, the former Harland, recently shared a screenshot suggesting Drake wanted to use him at a show. Boudreaux, who was released from his WWE contract along with nine other NXT talents last month, shared a now-deleted screenshot (per Wrestling Inc) where he was DMd on Instagram by Angelo Ferraro who is a member of the rapper’s entourage.
The messages show Ferrero saying:
“He wants to meet you
Btw
Said he needs you for a show”
Boudreaux has not further commented since releasing the tweet.
