Partial Results From Chris Jericho Cruise: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Nick Wayne

The fifth annual Chris Jericho cruise took place at the end of last month, with mostly AEW talent wrestling in matches. You can partial results below, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

January 26:

* Penta El Zero Miedo def. Johnny Cruise Ship

* Top Flight def. The Outrunners

* Christopher Daniels def. Marq Quen. Isiah Kassidy attacked after the match and Frankie Kazarian made the save.

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Skye Blue

* El Hijo del Vikingo def. Nick Wayne

* Swerve Strickland def. Trent Beretta

January 27:

* Abadon def. Skye Blue

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Colt Cabana

* El Hijo del Vikingo def. Johnny Cruise Ship

* Trent Beretta def. Nick Wayne

* The Gunns (dressed as Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage) def. The Outrunners

* Taya Valkyrie def. Leila Grey

* ROH World TV Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) def. Rocky Romero

* Swerve Strickland, Gates of Agony & Private Party def. Top Flight, Action Andretti, Christopher Daniels & Penta El Zero Miedo

* Michael Oku def Mike Bailey

January 28:

* Lance Archer def. Rocky Romero

* Skye Blue def. Leila Grey

* Isiah Kassidy def. Colt Cabana

* Michael Oku def. Johnny Cruise Ship

* Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta def. The Outrunners

* Daniel Garcia def. Nick Wayne

* Taya Valkyrie def. Abadon

* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & El Hijo del Vikingo

January 29:

* Nick Wayne def. Colt Cabana

* Gisele Shaw def. Steph De Lander

* Swerve Strickland & Gates of Agony de. Top Flight & Action Andretti

* Oceanic Championship: Michael Oku (c) def. Matt Cardona

* SCU def. Private Party

* Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander def. The Outrunners

* Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta def. The Gunns

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Leila Grey

* Chris Jericho, Paul Wight & Mike Bailey def. Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher & Lance Archer. The Gunns helped attack the babyfaces, before Team 3D, Santino Marella, Ultimo Dragon and comedian Brad Williams made the save and put the Gunns through a table.

The next cruise happens from January 31 to February 4, 2025, from Miami to Costa Maya, Mexico.