Pat Buck & Wife Welcome Daughter

Pat Buck and his wife have welcomed their daughter into the world. Buck posted to Twitter to announce that he was on the way to Boston for Dynamite his wife went into labor. She gave birth to a baby girl, who the couple have named Moira Jeanne:

“Almost made it to @aew in Boston, but…. Moira Jeanne has entered the [world]! #4bucks”

