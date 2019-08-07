Various News: Pat McAfee Signing Multiyear Deal With DAZN and Westwood One, Nor Diana Featured in The Guardian, Nikki Bella on Her Perfect First Date

– Per The Hollywood Reporter, WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee is said to be finalizing a huge multiyear deal to create a daily, national radio show for Westwood One. The show will run from 10:00 am to noon EST. It will also have a live video simulcast that will air on DAZN USA.

The show is slated to start on September 9. Additionally, Pat McAfee will also create football-focuzed segments for DAZN Canada and Germany. Also, DAZN will stream McAfee’s podcast, which is expanding three times a week.

– The Guardian did a story on 19-year-old female wrestler Nor Diana from Malaysia. Diana wears her hijab while she wrestles.

– Bella Twins have released a new Tag Team Talk video where Nikki Bella shares her thoughts on a perfect first date. You can check out that video below.