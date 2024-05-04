Paul Heyman Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken With Roman Reigns Since WrestleMania On Smackdown

It’s been a while since Paul Heyman’s given Roman Reigns advice, noting on Smackdown he hasn’t spoken with the Tribal Chief since WrestleMania 40. Friday night’s show featured a backstage segment in which the Wise Man telling Nick Aldis he hadn’t spoken to Reigns since the April 6th and 7th PPV.

Aldis then asked who withdrew Reigns from the WWE Draft, and Heyman said he made the call to pull Reigns as he couldn’t bting Reigns into the chaos that is rampant in The Bloodline right now. Solo Sikoa has taken over leadership of the stable since WrestleMania, kicking Jimmy Uso from the group and bringing in Tama Tonga.

Sikoa and Tonga are set to face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WWE Backlash on Saturday.