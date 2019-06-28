Paul Heyman Segment Advertised For Monday’s Episode of RAW

The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas sent out an e-mail alert today promoting a special appearance by Paul Heyman for Monday’s episode of RAW. The alert simply stated: “See what Paul Heyman has in store for Monday Night RAW!”

They also wrote the same thing on Twitter immediately after Heyman was named the executive director of RAW yesterday.

What will @HeymanHustle have in store for Monday Night RAW in Dallas! https://t.co/BSn1tiw30R — AAC 🎟 (@AACenter) June 27, 2019

It’s unknown if Heyman will actually appear on RAW (WWE has yet to announce an appearance) or what he’ll be doing if he does. Eric Bischoff was named the Executive Director of Smackdown yesterday as well. Both men will be in charge of their respective brands and report directly to Vince McMahon.

The venue is also advertising Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins and Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch, although they will likely be dark matches.