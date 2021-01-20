Paul Heyman Teases Apollo Crews Joining Roman Reigns’ Stable

In a new post on Instagram, Paul Heyman shared a clip of talking to Apollo Crews on Talking Smack and teased that Crews could join Roman Reigns’ group, which currently also includes Jey Uso.

He wrote: “@WWE #Smackdown on @FoxTV has become the #IslandofRelevancy thanks to the leadership of our #TribalChief @romanreigns. All things flow down from the top, and we all have been blessed by the current present Reigns-ing defending undisputed uncontroverted #UniversalHeavyweightChampion in that we are able to ply our trade in a manner consistent with the vision brought forth by the single biggest superstar in sports entertainment on a global basis of this millennium. I have always believed in the abilities of @apollowwe. I am happy #TalkingSmack provided a forum from which I could look this man in the eye and let him know the only thing holding him back from greatness was his humility and respect for others. What the cameras captured may be a pivotal moment in Apollo’s career. I certainly hope so. He’s got so much to offer the Island of Relevancy!”