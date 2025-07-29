– A new feature by The New Yorker on award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser mentions Hauser wrestling in Major League Wrestling (MLW) (h/t PWInsider). Hauser also appears in the newly released Marvel Studios film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, out now in theaters. He’s also in The Naked Gun, which also features an appearance by WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. The film arrives on Friday, August 1.

– A new compilation pay-per-view on the career of Swerve Strickland, aka Swerve Strickland, is now available from Stonecutter Media. The one-hour Shane Strickland: Swerve Stomps program showcases the early years of Strickland’s career and the matches that rocketed him to wrestling stardom.

– MLW also released fom full match videos, including Hammerstone vs. Tom lawlor and MVP vs. Sami Callihan:



