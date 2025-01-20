PCO Smashes TNA Digital Media Title At The People vs. GCW, Reportedly Done With TNA

PCO laid waste to the TNA Digital Media Championship at The People vs. GCW and is reportedly done with TNA. Sunday night’s GCW show at Hammerstein Ballroom saw PCO win the Kick-Off Rumble. After the match, he pulled out the Digital Media Championship and hit it with a sledgehammer, after which he began to cut a promo before the show cut to an ad.

Fightful Select reports that according to those in GCW, PCO went into business for himself and they didn’t know what was happening. The sources in GCW said PCO made it sound like he was doing something that was part of a storyline for the next TNA tapings and quickly realized that wasn’t the case.

The site notes that sources in TNA were shocked and indicated PCO’s contract expired at the end of 2024, and he was supposed to finish up at the next tapings. He is not expected back in the company.