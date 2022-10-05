PCO Says Chris Jericho Winning the ROH World Title Was a ‘Genius Move’

– The Shining Wizards podcast recently interviewed former ROH World Champion PCO, who discussed Chris Jericho becoming ROH World Champion, joining Honor No More in Impact Wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights:

PCO on joining Impact and Honor No More: “I knew something was going to pop up somehow, or somewhere. I didn’t know if it was going to be AEW, or IMPACT, or whatever, but I knew something was going to happen. I just kind of had that feeling, that gut feeling, that instinct that it was going to happen, but I didn’t know how it was going to happen and certainly didn’t expect it to be Honor No More, for sure.”

On the passing of wrestling legend Antonio Inoki: “I was a big fan of Antonio Inoki. He was like a fighter/wrestler. He was very big on catch-as-catch-c,an like Josh Barnett, Billy Robinson, Karl Gotch. Karl Gotch built a lot of their guys at first and showed them how to wrestle and how to fight, basically, and that transitioned into PRIDE, so Inoki did a lot for pro wrestling in Japan, and as a politician as well.”

PCO on possibly working on the creative side in the future: “That would be great if Eddie becomes the champ, and eventually something happens between me and Eddie. I’m so open, as far as it can go in so many different ways, and it could be the same result at the end. It’s going to be interesting because I really don’t know more than you guys know. It’s just a day to day thing, and that’s what’s pretty cool about it. You discover as you go. That’s part of being a pro wrestler.”

His thoughts on ROH in AEW and Chris Jericho becoming ROH Champion: “We haven’t seen that much so far. Two or three championship matches? We’ve seen Gresham dropping the title to Claudio, and then Jericho became the champ. So that’s what we’ve seen so far, so how far do they want to go with this. Is it something that’s going to last a year? Or 6 months? Or 3 months? I don’t know, but I think it’s very interesting, and I think it was very smart, and nobody saw it coming. I think that’s the greatest thing about it. Even me. I didn’t see it coming. I thought it was going to be just another match for Claudio. Not that I disrespect Chris or anything. I never saw it coming, and when it happened, to me, it was the greatest thing that could happen to ROH. I think it leveled up Chris with another championship, a major one. It leveled up Ring of Honor brand with Chris’s name. It’s kind of a win/win. Chris wins because he’s got another major title, and ROH wins because it has Chris’s credibility. So, all that put together was a genius move to me. Genius move.”