wrestling / News

PCO vs. Mike Bailey, GCW Tag Team Title Match Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6

March 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 Image Credit: GCW

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 has added a couple of matches to the lineup, including PCO vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Janela announced that match as well as a GCW Tag Team Championship between The Briscoes, H8 Club, and Second Gear Crew for the two-neight event.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 will take place on two nights, March 31st and April 2nd, as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.

Joey Janela's Spring Break 6

