PCO vs. Mike Bailey, GCW Tag Team Title Match Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 has added a couple of matches to the lineup, including PCO vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Janela announced that match as well as a GCW Tag Team Championship between The Briscoes, H8 Club, and Second Gear Crew for the two-neight event.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 will take place on two nights, March 31st and April 2nd, as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.

Overall Montreal is a pretty safe city say experts, but doesn’t mean there aren’t any violent people that live there… PCO returns to spring break for the 1st time since his all time classic vs Walter to take on fellow French Canadian and one of the best Mike Bailey at JJSB6! pic.twitter.com/OkX3AtVSH1 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 14, 2022