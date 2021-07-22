wrestling / News
Peacock Adds WWE ‘Old School’ Content, WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments & More
July 22, 2021 | Posted by
Peacock is continuing to ramp up their WWE additions to the platform with the addition of the WWE Network “Old School” category and more. The service has added a ton of more content today including the Old School content that includes the Madison Square Garden, Boston Garden and more live events, ranging from 1973 to 1990.
Also added are:
* ECW House Party 1996
* Villains of the Squared Circle (Coliseum Home Video)
* Xavier’s Arcade Challenge pilot
* WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments
* The June 17, 1999 episode of WCW Thunder
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Planning A Queen of the Ring Tournament
- Mojo Rawley Talks About Vince McMahon Showing Rob Gronkowski How To Dive, Says He Did It Without Hesitation
- Tony Khan Addresses Fans After AEW Dynamite, Says AEW Dark Is Their Performance Center
- Jim Ross On Jon Moxley Being Closest Thing He’s Seen To Steve Austin, Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page From AEW Fyter Fest Night One