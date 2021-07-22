wrestling / News

Peacock Adds WWE ‘Old School’ Content, WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments & More

July 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Old School

Peacock is continuing to ramp up their WWE additions to the platform with the addition of the WWE Network “Old School” category and more. The service has added a ton of more content today including the Old School content that includes the Madison Square Garden, Boston Garden and more live events, ranging from 1973 to 1990.

Also added are:

* ECW House Party 1996
* Villains of the Squared Circle (Coliseum Home Video)
* Xavier’s Arcade Challenge pilot
* WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments
* The June 17, 1999 episode of WCW Thunder

