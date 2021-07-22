Peacock Adds WWE ‘Old School’ Content, WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments & More

Peacock is continuing to ramp up their WWE additions to the platform with the addition of the WWE Network “Old School” category and more. The service has added a ton of more content today including the Old School content that includes the Madison Square Garden, Boston Garden and more live events, ranging from 1973 to 1990.

Also added are:

* ECW House Party 1996

* Villains of the Squared Circle (Coliseum Home Video)

* Xavier’s Arcade Challenge pilot

* WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments

* The June 17, 1999 episode of WCW Thunder