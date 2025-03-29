Pete Dunne vs. Timothy Thatcher Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Pete Dunne will battle Timothy Thatcher at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Barnett announced on Friday that Dunne and Thatcher will face off at the April 17th show.

The updated lineup for the Las Vegas show, which airs in Triller TV+, is:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne

* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA

* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA

* Simon Gotch vs. TBA

* Shinya Aoki vs. TBA

* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA

* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA

* Maika vs. TBA

* Leyla Hirsch vs. TBA

* Konami vs. TBA

* Gabe Kidd vs. TBA

* Karrion Kross vs. TBA

* Karmen Petrovic vs. TBA

* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA