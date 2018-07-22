Impact Wrestling News: Petey Williams To Replace Rich Swann At Slammiversary, First Look At Slammiversary Venue, Johnny Impact At MLB Game

– Earlier today, it was revealed that Rich Swann suffered a concussion and was pulled from tonight’s Slammiversary PPV. He was originally set for a 4-way against Johnny Impact, Ishimori and Rey Fenix. Impact announced that Petey Williams will take Swann’s place.

Unfortunately due to an injury suffered earlier this week @GottaGetSwann has to withdraw from tonight's international four way match. However that match will become even more international as Canada's own @iPeteyWilliams will take his place! pic.twitter.com/Tapu4NdIxh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2018

We want to wish @GottaGetSwann the very best as he recovers and he'll be back the second he's 100% and ready to go! — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2018

Here’s the updated card:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage

MASK VS. HAIR MATCH

Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

HOUSE OF HARDCORE RULES MATCH

Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards

5150 STREET FIGHT

The OGz (Hernandez and Homicide with The King) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz with Konnan)

Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie

Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Rey Fenix vs. Petey Williams

– Speaking of Johnny Impact, he threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game.

– Here is a first look at the Rebel Complex, the hosting venue for tonight’s Slammiversary PPV. Impact will return on August 12 and 13 for the TV tapings.