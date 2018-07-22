wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Petey Williams To Replace Rich Swann At Slammiversary, First Look At Slammiversary Venue, Johnny Impact At MLB Game
– Earlier today, it was revealed that Rich Swann suffered a concussion and was pulled from tonight’s Slammiversary PPV. He was originally set for a 4-way against Johnny Impact, Ishimori and Rey Fenix. Impact announced that Petey Williams will take Swann’s place.
Unfortunately due to an injury suffered earlier this week @GottaGetSwann has to withdraw from tonight's international four way match.
We want to wish @GottaGetSwann the very best as he recovers and he'll be back the second he's 100% and ready to go!
Here’s the updated card:
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne
IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage
MASK VS. HAIR MATCH
Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan
HOUSE OF HARDCORE RULES MATCH
Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards
5150 STREET FIGHT
The OGz (Hernandez and Homicide with The King) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz with Konnan)
Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie
Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Rey Fenix vs. Petey Williams
– Speaking of Johnny Impact, he threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game.
– Here is a first look at the Rebel Complex, the hosting venue for tonight’s Slammiversary PPV. Impact will return on August 12 and 13 for the TV tapings.
