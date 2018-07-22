Quantcast

 

Impact Wrestling News: Petey Williams To Replace Rich Swann At Slammiversary, First Look At Slammiversary Venue, Johnny Impact At MLB Game

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Petey Williams Canadian Destroyer

Earlier today, it was revealed that Rich Swann suffered a concussion and was pulled from tonight’s Slammiversary PPV. He was originally set for a 4-way against Johnny Impact, Ishimori and Rey Fenix. Impact announced that Petey Williams will take Swann’s place.

Here’s the updated card:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage

MASK VS. HAIR MATCH
Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

HOUSE OF HARDCORE RULES MATCH
Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards

5150 STREET FIGHT
The OGz (Hernandez and Homicide with The King) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz with Konnan)

Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie

Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Rey Fenix vs. Petey Williams

– Speaking of Johnny Impact, he threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game.

– Here is a first look at the Rebel Complex, the hosting venue for tonight’s Slammiversary PPV. Impact will return on August 12 and 13 for the TV tapings.

