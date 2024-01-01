wrestling / News
PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Attended AEW Worlds End
Professional Fighters League light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay showed up at AEW Worlds End over the weekend. The PFL star was at Saturday’s show, as noted in a tweet posted by AEW.
Kasanganay won the PFL light heavyweight championship at PFL 10 on November 24th, 2023.
.@reneepaquette & @bryandanielson welcome @PFLMMA Light Heavyweight Champion @kingimpa to his first ever pro-wrestling event experience at #AEWWorldsEnd! pic.twitter.com/Um9oiaWLb4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 1, 2024
