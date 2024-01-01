wrestling / News

PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Attended AEW Worlds End

January 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Worlds End Image Credit: AEW

Professional Fighters League light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay showed up at AEW Worlds End over the weekend. The PFL star was at Saturday’s show, as noted in a tweet posted by AEW.

Kasanganay won the PFL light heavyweight championship at PFL 10 on November 24th, 2023.

