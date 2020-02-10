PJ Hawx Goes Viral After Jumping From Balcony At Esplanade Mall For Wildkat Wrestling Event

Independent wrestler PJ Hawx has went viral online after jumping from the balcony at Esplanade Mall for a Wildkat Wrestling show. He teamed with his father Luke Hawx at the event and jumped off with a crossbody block on Fly Def. The two ended up winning the match and retaining the WKS Tag Team Championships.

Hawx's are known to fly, they just didnt tell you it was off the second story of the mall. 🤼‍♂️🕊 @WildKatSports @LukeHawx504 pic.twitter.com/C8iJNWWrT0 — PJ Hawx (@pj_hawx) February 10, 2020