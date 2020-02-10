wrestling / News

PJ Hawx Goes Viral After Jumping From Balcony At Esplanade Mall For Wildkat Wrestling Event

February 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PJ Hawx

Independent wrestler PJ Hawx has went viral online after jumping from the balcony at Esplanade Mall for a Wildkat Wrestling show. He teamed with his father Luke Hawx at the event and jumped off with a crossbody block on Fly Def. The two ended up winning the match and retaining the WKS Tag Team Championships.

