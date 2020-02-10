wrestling / News
PJ Hawx Goes Viral After Jumping From Balcony At Esplanade Mall For Wildkat Wrestling Event
Independent wrestler PJ Hawx has went viral online after jumping from the balcony at Esplanade Mall for a Wildkat Wrestling show. He teamed with his father Luke Hawx at the event and jumped off with a crossbody block on Fly Def. The two ended up winning the match and retaining the WKS Tag Team Championships.
INSANE!@pj_hawx flies off the balcony at the Esplanade Mall, wiping out Fly Def to successfully retain the WKS Tag Team Championships alongside his father @LukeHawx504#OMG #FLY #freeshow #kenner #WKSWrestling #hawxaerie #nola #neworleans #insane #pleasedontdie #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/EjCnj8N49F
— WildKat Sports (@WildKatSports) February 10, 2020
Hawx's are known to fly, they just didnt tell you it was off the second story of the mall. 🤼♂️🕊 @WildKatSports @LukeHawx504 pic.twitter.com/C8iJNWWrT0
— PJ Hawx (@pj_hawx) February 10, 2020
Craziness runs in the family. My son @pj_hawx just FLEW OFF THE 2ND STORY OF THE MALL!!! 😯 https://t.co/jAG8Bqowdy
— Luke Hawx (@LukeHawx504) February 10, 2020
