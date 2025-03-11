Pod Meets World Announces WrestleMania in Vegas Trip

– Pod Meets World announced that the cast members of the classic Boy Meets World sitcom will be heading to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 Week. The podcast is a rewatch podcast hosted by the original series’ stars Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle. You can see the announcement below:

“Pod Meets World (with Rider) is heading to WrestleMania in Las Vegas! Get ready for a week of content (and Danielle gambling).”