Note On Possible Big Tag Match For Wrestlemania 40

During yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is likely planning a huge tag team match for night one of Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia. He said he heard that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will team up against Roman Reigns and The Rock.

This was hinted at during Elimination Chamber, when Rhodes challenged The Rock to a match and Rollins offered his support. While it’s only speculation right now, it is likely the match would headline night one. It would also mean that Rhodes, Rollins and Reigns would all work both nights of the show. Rhodes and Reigns are set to face each other and Rollins is set to defend against Drew McIntyre.