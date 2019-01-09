AEW News: Possible Name For Second Event, VICE Covers Double or Nothing Rally, Young Bucks Comment On Deal With OWE

– During yesterday’s All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing launch rally, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan said that the second AEW event would be in Jacksonville, Florida, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit victims of gun violence in the area. Wrestling Inc reports that the event could be called “Fight For The Fallen”, as AEW registered that name as a trademark back in December.

AEW’s home base will be in Jacksonville. The date for their second show hasn’t been revealed but Khan said that they want to make sure the event is done right because of the cause they are supporting with it. AEW’s first show will be Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25.

– Vice News was at the rally yesterday for a piece that will air on their HBO series. Fans were interviewed and several names from the roster were also filmed. It’s unknown when the segment will air.

– During yesterday’s rally, it was announced that AEW would work with Oriental Wrestling Entertainment (OWE). Both Matt Jackson and OWE spoke about the deal on Twitter: