Possible New Ring Name Revealed For Ruby Riott

Goodbye Ruby Riott, hello Ruby Soho? The former WWE wrestler recently changed her Instagram handle to @realrubysoho, which seems to suggest that will be her ring name going forward. ‘Ruby’ was taken from the 1995 Rancid song of the same name. Cageside Seats reports that during an appearance on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, co-hosted by Rancid guitarist/vocalist Lars Frederiksen, she said that she still wants to be called Ruby and will not be using Heidi Lovelace again. At one point in the podcast, Frederiksen offered to get Ruby the rights to use the song as her entrance theme. Here are highlights:

On keeping the Ruby name: “A lot of people think that I’m going back to Heidi Lovelace. Now, there’s a multitude of reasons why I do not want to do that. I was not a fan of that name…it was given to me by the people who trained me in the backyard. Legitimately they were watching Raw one time and a commercial for The Hills came on, and they were like, ‘Oh Heidi, that’s a name,’ and they gave it to me. And then, nobody ever pronounced Lovelace correctly… like why come up with a wrestling name that people can’t pronounce? That’s terrible. That’s a terrible idea. A lot of people thought I was gonna go back to it. I have no intention of going back to Heidi Lovelace. So, I am obviously shopping for a new name.”

On what name she wants to use: “I would like to [keep the name Ruby] if it’s possible. I feel like it fits me. Ruby came from ‘Ruby Soho,’ and so I hold that very dear to my heart.”

Frederiksen on getting the rights: “Okay, well, that was gonna be one of my suggestions. Why not just do Ruby Soho? I got a couple guys I know who can clear the music for you. Well, I swear to god… I can get on a group text right now and get you cleared in about ten minutes.”