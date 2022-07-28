Possible Spoiler On Plans For WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave some insight into the team that WWE was considering to make the next NXT Women’s Tag Team champions. The match will be a fatal 4-way including Toxic Attraction, Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter and Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz.

According to the report, Nile and Paxley were discussed as possible winners, but it was noted that this has not been confirmed as happening. The match happens on next Tuesday’s episode.