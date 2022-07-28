wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler On Plans For WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles
July 28, 2022 | Posted by
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave some insight into the team that WWE was considering to make the next NXT Women’s Tag Team champions. The match will be a fatal 4-way including Toxic Attraction, Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter and Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz.
According to the report, Nile and Paxley were discussed as possible winners, but it was noted that this has not been confirmed as happening. The match happens on next Tuesday’s episode.
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Kevin Dunn Killing WWE Pitches Because the Women Weren’t ‘Pretty’
- Tony Khan Comments On Changing Wrestling Landscape, Reveals Length of Adam Cole and Malakai Black’s Contracts
- Conrad Thompson Says He’s Handing Over Jim Crockett Promotions Trademark After Ric Flair’s Last Match
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Creative Process Without Vince McMahon, Why He Thinks It’ll Be ‘Greatly Enhanced’