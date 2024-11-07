Powerhouse Hobbs Returns To Team With Ricochet On AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay Returns Post-Match

Powerhouse Hobbs and Will Ospreay made their returns on AEW Dynamite as Hobbs teamed up with Ricochet and Ospreay got involved in the post-match antics. Wednesday’s episode saw Ricochet facing Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in the main event, with his tag team partner not announced beforehand. Hobbs proved to be the partner, with the two picking up the win.

After the match, the Don Callis Family attacked the babyfaces, with Mark Davis and Adam Cole separately coming down to make the save. Cole and Takeshita brawled to the back and when Fletcher tried to nail Davis with a screwdriver, Ospreay came down to make the save and join Davis in fighting the family off.

This marked Hobbs’ first appearance on AEW TV since suffering an injury in April. Ospreay made his first appearance since Fletcher cost him the AEW International Championship to Takeshita at AEW WrestleDream.