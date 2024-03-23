wrestling / News

Powerhouse Hobbs Set To Appear At West Coast Pro’s For The Coast In May

March 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Powerhouse Hobbs West Coast Pro For The Coast Image Credit: West Coast Pro

Powerhouse Hobbs is set to return to West Coast Pro for their For The Coast show in May. WCPW announced on Friday that the AEW star will be appearing at the San Francisco, California show on May 18th.

Hobbs last appeared for the company at their 17 Reasons show in January of 2020. Also announced for For The Coast is Naomichi Marufuji vs. Titus Alexander.

