Powerhouse Hobbs Set To Appear At West Coast Pro’s For The Coast In May
March 22, 2024 | Posted by
Powerhouse Hobbs is set to return to West Coast Pro for their For The Coast show in May. WCPW announced on Friday that the AEW star will be appearing at the San Francisco, California show on May 18th.
Hobbs last appeared for the company at their 17 Reasons show in January of 2020. Also announced for For The Coast is Naomichi Marufuji vs. Titus Alexander.
🚨 Welcome back to #TheCoast🚨
Powerhouse Will Hobbs returns to West Coast Pro at For The Coast.
All Ages Welcome (Bar 21+ w/ ID)
Saturday, May 18 2024
United Irish Cultural Center
San Francisco, CA
Tickets on sale NOW!https://t.co/5zwlbQUe0B pic.twitter.com/5NQRIkmsfH
— West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) March 23, 2024
