wrestling / News

Pre-Show Match Set For Impact Sacrifice

March 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Sacrifice Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact has added a pre-show match to this weekend’s Sacrifice Impact! Plus show. The company announced on Wednesday that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of Honor No More will face off with Rich Swann and Willie Mack of Team Impact on the Countdown to Sacrifice event.

Sacrifice takes place on Saturday and airs live Impact! Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Sacrifice, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading