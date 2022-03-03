wrestling / News
Pre-Show Match Set For Impact Sacrifice
March 2, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has added a pre-show match to this weekend’s Sacrifice Impact! Plus show. The company announced on Wednesday that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of Honor No More will face off with Rich Swann and Willie Mack of Team Impact on the Countdown to Sacrifice event.
Sacrifice takes place on Saturday and airs live Impact! Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.
The action begins on the Countdown to Sacrifice, streaming LIVE this Saturday on IMPACT Plus and YouTube!@MattTaven/@RealMikeBennett vs @GottaGetSwann/@Willie_Mack
➡️https://t.co/WQFlNPfWKY#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/LVCCyFNoBo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee On The Rumors Of His Backstage Attitude Problems In WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Being Unsure If Ronda Rousey Enjoys WWE, Whether Charlotte Flair Should Turn Babyface In Their Feud
- Note On Details Of Divorce Settlement Between Hulk Hogan & His Ex-Wife
- WWE Shows Off Becky Lynch’s Welts Following Bianca Belair’s Hair Whip, Lynch & Belair Comment