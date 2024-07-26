Pre-Trial Hearing In Kimber Lee DUI Case Scheduled For Next Week

The next hearing in Kimber Lee’s DUI case is set to take place next week. As PWInsider notes, the hearing for the TNA alumna is set for Wednesday before Highlands County Court in Florida on July 31st. Lee previously filed filed to waive her right to a speedy trial in the proceedings, and also waived her right to appear at the hearing, where she will be represented by her attorney at the hearing.

Lee was arrested after, according to a police report, an officer saw her in her car facing the wrong direction stopped on a roadway. The officer made a traffic stop and the car began moving, nearly colliding with the guardrail and then stopping in a parking lot of a shopping center. Lee was driving and allegedly slurring her words, with the officer noting that she kept “forgetting why [she had been stopped] and asked me several times when (sic) I was messing with her.” She allegedly tried to leave leave the area multiple times to retrieve her laundry from a laundromat and when the officer tried to place her in handcuffs, she struck him in the chest to stop him which led to her being arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer. Lee continued to resist and, per the report, kicked the officer in their chest and face, busting their lip.”

Lee had a blood alcohol level of 0.14; the legal limit in Florida is a 0.08. When asked to give a second sample, she allegedly failed to comply and failed to “give a sample on purpose.” She entered a not guilty plea to all charges on July 7th, 2023.