Prestige Wrestling, DEADLOCK Pro & West Coast Pro Announce New Partnership
Prestige Wrestling, DEADLOCK Pro and West Coast Pro have announced a new strategic partnership. Prestige Wrestling announced on Friday that they’ve entered into an alliance with the two other companies, as you can see below.
The announcement reads:
“BREAKING NEWS
We have entered into a strategic partnership with DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling & West Coast Pro Wrestling!
3 companies with a common goal of bringing you the best in independent professional wrestling today.
More info on this massive partnership coming soon!”
