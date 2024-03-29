wrestling / News

Prestige Wrestling, DEADLOCK Pro & West Coast Pro Announce New Partnership

March 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrest Coast Pro Deadlock Pro Prestige Wrestling Image Credit: Prestige Wrestling

Prestige Wrestling, DEADLOCK Pro and West Coast Pro have announced a new strategic partnership. Prestige Wrestling announced on Friday that they’ve entered into an alliance with the two other companies, as you can see below.

The announcement reads:

“BREAKING NEWS

We have entered into a strategic partnership with DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling & West Coast Pro Wrestling!

3 companies with a common goal of bringing you the best in independent professional wrestling today.

More info on this massive partnership coming soon!”

