Preston Vance Weighs In On His Brodie Lee Tribute Match From AEW Dynamite

Preston Vance competed in an eight-man tag team match that paid tribute to Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite, and he reflected on the bout after the show. Vance picked up the win for his team on the show, and he got emotional in a post-match promo that was posted to AEW’s Twitter account.

“It was very special,” Vance said (per Fightful). “Emotional. He was a very special, not just wrestler, but a very special human, especially to me. I don’t think i’d be in AEW without him. He believed in me when no one else did. He didn’t have to.”

He continued, “A funny story about this jacket and it’s my favorite one, is he actually gave this to me in this building about ten feet away in the hallway. I had tore my my bicep and he gave me his old jacket to cover my arm. I know this was a Brodie tribute but for me every time I go out there it’s to honor Brodie and I treat every match as a Brodie tribute because I just want him to be proud and all I ever wanted was just him to be proud of me and I hope he is.”