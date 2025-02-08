wrestling / News
Pretty Deadly Earn WWE Tag Team Title Match On Smackdown
Pretty Deadly have become the #1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship match, earning the shot on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Elton Prince and Kit Wilson interrupt a promo by #DIY and said they wanted the opportunity to win the WWE Tag Team Champions.
Nick Aldis then appeared and said that they could face #DIY to earn a future title shot. Pretty Deadly picked up the win thanks to Wilson getting a roll-up and holding onto the ropes.
No word yet on when the title match will happen.
Time to pay up, #DIY!
Pretty Deadly wants the match they're owed 😤
#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LO7gajjYlo
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2025
#DIY can't believe it…
Pretty Deadly picked up the W! 💪#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IdAyF449zw
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2025
