Pretty Deadly Earn WWE Tag Team Title Match On Smackdown

February 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pretty Deadly WWE Smackdown 2-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

Pretty Deadly have become the #1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship match, earning the shot on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Elton Prince and Kit Wilson interrupt a promo by #DIY and said they wanted the opportunity to win the WWE Tag Team Champions.

Nick Aldis then appeared and said that they could face #DIY to earn a future title shot. Pretty Deadly picked up the win thanks to Wilson getting a roll-up and holding onto the ropes.

No word yet on when the title match will happen.

