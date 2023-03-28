Pretty Deadly On The ‘Honor’ Of Hosting NXT Stand & Deliver While Miz Hosts WrestleMania 39

Pretty Deadly are set to be the hosts of NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday, and they recently weighed in on hosting the show while The Miz is hosting WrestleMania 39. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald about the gig, and you can see some cheeky comments from the duo below, per Fightful:

Wilson on hosting Stand & Deliver while Miz hosts WrestleMania: “It’s an honor. You could argue that the three biggest superstars, maybe… The three most must-see superstars in WWE are hosting WrestleMania and Stand & Deliver. It’s almost written in the stars. It just makes sense. It is a honor. I’m very excited. As everyone who’s gonna be watching this knows, Stand & Deliver is our WrestleMania. It’s the biggest show of the year. It’s where every story and everything, all the excitement leads to this one day. So to be the one team, almost in charge essentially, there’s a little bit of power there, which is nice. To be those two people, it’s a good day. It’s an honor.”

Prince on the significance of their hosting gig: “I will say, I think Pretty Deadly hosting Stand & Deliver is a better fit than Meryl Streep in Sophie’s Choice. I will say that. It’s a better fit. She just couldn’t live with herself. [Gets emotional] She had to make a choice. [Takes a second to collect himself]. Please continue, sorry.”

Wilson on who they’re taking inspiration from: “We’ve learned from the greats. We’ve watched, we’ve studied. Ricky Gervais, an Englishman, he’s done well. There’s a duo out there still pondside called Ant & Dec, some heroes of ours. We’re following their footsteps. The English know, the Americans, not so much. That’s okay… It’s a big job. We’re going to step up and smash it out of the park. We’ve got our outfit ready. We got our microphone ready. We’re gonna have our hair and makeup ready. It’s gonna be a spectacle just like these weekends always are, and just like we always are, spectacular.”