wrestling / News
Pretty Deadly Working This Weekend’s WWE Live Events
January 7, 2023
PWInsider reports that former NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly are set to work this weekend’s WWE live events. It will be their live event debut for the main roster.
WWE has a show tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, and another tomorrow at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, AL.
