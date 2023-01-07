wrestling / News

Pretty Deadly Working This Weekend’s WWE Live Events

January 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pretty Deadly WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that former NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly are set to work this weekend’s WWE live events. It will be their live event debut for the main roster.

WWE has a show tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, and another tomorrow at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, AL.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pretty Deadly, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading