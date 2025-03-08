Pretty Deadly Win WWE Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match On WWE Smackdown

Pretty Deadly are the #1 contenders to the WWE Tag Team Championships courtesy of a win on this week’s Smackdown. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince defeated the Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza on Friday’s show to earn a shot at the tag team titles.

The finish of the match came when the Machine Guns were about to get the victory, but Wilson broke up the finisher and sent Shelly to the outside, then pinned Sabin with a backslide.

No word yet on when Pretty Deadly will get their title shot. #DIY is set to defend their titles against The Street Profits on next week’s Smackdown.