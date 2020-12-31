wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview of Ben Carter’s NXT UK Debut Next Week, Sam Gradwell Looks at 2020
December 31, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a promo for Ben Carter’s NXT UK debut next week. You can see the video below; as reported earlier, Carter will appear on Supernova Sessions with Noam Dar next Thursday.
– Another video from NXT UK features Sam Gradwell looking back on the year that was 2020:
