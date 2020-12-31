wrestling / News
Ben Carter To Make NXT UK Debut On January 7
December 31, 2020 | Posted by
TalkSport reports that Ben Carter, who signed with WWE earlier this month, will debut on NXT UK on January 7. Carter will appear as part of Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions.
