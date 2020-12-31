wrestling / News

Ben Carter To Make NXT UK Debut On January 7

December 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ben Carter

TalkSport reports that Ben Carter, who signed with WWE earlier this month, will debut on NXT UK on January 7. Carter will appear as part of Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ben Carter, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading