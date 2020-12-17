WWE Announces Ben Carter Signing, Vignette Shown During NXT UK (Video)

– WWE confirmed the signing of Ben Carter on today’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network. Carter was rumored to have signed with WWE back in October, and it was officially revealed today.

NXT UK aired a profile piece on Carter, which featured some talking heads footage on his upcoming debut. Carter also commented on the signing on Twitter, which you can view below along with the NXT UK vignette.

Ben Carter wrote, “I came to the states 4 and a half years ago as a kid with a dream. I had no idea how I was gonna do it… but I knew exactly what I wanted. That dream, it just came true. I’m a WWE Superstar. @NXTUK”