Preview for Tonight’s Rhodes to the Top: The Birth of Liberty Rhodes
October 16, 2021 | Posted by
– TNT will air a new episode of the AEW reality show, Rhodes to the Top, at 10:00 pm ET following tonight’s special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the synopsis preview for tonight’s show:
“Brandi goes face to face with the doubters in Cody’s family. Also, while Cody trains his Nightmare Factory students for their AEW debuts, baby Liberty finally makes her big debut.”
Brandi Rhodes also released the following preview clip for tonight’s show:
Tomorrow night on #RhodesToTheTop …the best day of my life 🥰 pic.twitter.com/AuX1hnsY15
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 16, 2021
