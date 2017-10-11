Preview For Tonight’s Ultima Lucha Tres (Part III) – Join 411 For Live Coverage at 8PM ET

– Here is the preview for tonight’s Ultima Lucha Tres (Part III). You can read a review of last week’s show here. Join 411 for live coverage tonight at 8PM ET…

Ladies first in the new “Lucha Underground” as Sexy Star and Taya fight in a Last Luchadora Standing Match. Every step counts when Pentagon Dark takes on Son of Havoc in a Gift of the Gods Ladder Match. Who will climb to the top? Plus, Vampiro prepares Prince Puma for Ultima Lucha…

* Last Luchadora Standing Match: Taya vs. Sexy Star

* Trios Title Match: Champions The Reptile Tribe vs. The Mack, Killshot, & Dante Fox

* Gift of The Gods Title Ladder Match: Pentagon vs. Son of Havoc