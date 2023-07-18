wrestling / News

Preview for WWE SmackDown Airing on FS1 This Week

July 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown on FS1 - 7-21-2023 Image Credit: WWE, FOX Sports

As noted, WWE SmackDown is airing on FS1 on Friday, July 21 since it’s being pre-empted on FOX due to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The show will still air live this week. WWE released a new preview video for this week’s special airing of SmackDown on FS1 this week, which you can see below:

