wrestling / News
Smackdown Reportedly Airing On Fox Sports 1 In Two Weeks
July 9, 2023 | Posted by
WWE Smackdown is taking a trip to Fox Sports 1 in two weeks thanks to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. PWInsider reports that the July 21st episode of Smackdown will be moved to FS1 due to the United States vs. Vietnam FIFA Women’s World Cup game airing on FOX.
Smackdown was last pre-empted for the December 2nd, 2022 episode. FS1 has been the backup network of choice for the show.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks Bound For Glory Series Was A Great Idea, Talks Enjoying Royal Rumble
- Booker T On Kevin Nash’s Comments About LA Knight Being a Ripoff, Why Damian Priest Won MITB
- Note On Plans For Title Belt CM Punk Hinted At On Collision Debut
- Kevin Nash Critiques the Damage the German Suplex Causes to Wrestlers