Smackdown Reportedly Airing On Fox Sports 1 In Two Weeks

WWE Smackdown is taking a trip to Fox Sports 1 in two weeks thanks to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. PWInsider reports that the July 21st episode of Smackdown will be moved to FS1 due to the United States vs. Vietnam FIFA Women’s World Cup game airing on FOX.

Smackdown was last pre-empted for the December 2nd, 2022 episode. FS1 has been the backup network of choice for the show.