The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Previewing WWE Clash of Champions & NJPW Destruction in Beppu & Kagoshima

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 50. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview WWE Clash of Champions 2019, NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima & Beppu, plus dive into the big WWE & Impact Wrestling news. The show is approximately 95-minutes long.

* Intro

* NJPW Destruction in Beppu Preview: 3:25

* NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima Preview: 16:25

* WWE Changes Royal Rumble 2020 Weekend Plans (Worlds Collide Replaces Takeover): 27.55

* Impact Parent Company Anthem Media Acquires Majority Interest in AXS TV: 37.55

* WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Preview: 1:05:35

