Prince Nana Reveals the Origins Of His Viral Dance

Everyone is doing The Nana as of late, and Prince Nana recently discussed where the viral dance came about. Nana has become known for performing the dance on his way down to the ring for Swerve Strickland’s entrances, and the dance went viral with a number of people in the wrestling industry performing it on social media. The Mogul Embassy manager appeared on Talk is Jericho and talked about where the dance came about.

“The dance, how that came about was, I got some good information from the AEW office, I believe it was during the Canada trip or after that because Canada took a lot out of everybody,” Nana said (per Fightful). “I love Canada. I was in my room, got some good news, and next thing you know, I put on Instagram, I put on the Swerve song, and I just started dancing that same dance.”

He continued, “I did the same dance, I tape it, went maybe two weeks. When I initially walked to the ring, I had a little pep in my step, but maybe two weeks (later), I looked at the video and said, ‘I’m going to do this dance.’ I did it one night and boom, history was made. Since then, every week people are requesting me to do it. Did it in London in front of 80,000 people. We’re getting memes, we’re getting people doing the challenge. It’s definitely a great thing.”