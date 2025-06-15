Priscilla Kelly Reveals Her Patella Came Out Of Place During REVOLVER Match

Priscilla Kelly returned to the ring at a Pro Wrestling REVOLVER event and later revealed her patella came out of place. She had a match with Zachary Wentz at Cage of Horrors tonight. The match was stopped when she suffered an injury.

She wrote: “My patella came out of place. It does that from time to time. It’s an anatomy issue I’ve had my whole life, and I’ve managed to always work through it, even sometimes continuing matches after it happens. It’s not an “injury”, it just hurts a good bit and I have to “pop” it back in place. Now ya know. Sorry, guys. I promise to make it up to everyone.”

