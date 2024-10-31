Private Party Win World Tag Team Titles From Young Bucks On AEW Dynamite

Private Party are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, winning the titles on this week’s Dynamite. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen defeated the Young Bucks on Wednesday’s show to capture the titles and stay together as a team. Had Private Party lost the match, they would have been forced to split up as a stipulation of the match.

This marks the first title reign for the duo, and ends the Young Bucks’ third reign at 193 days. The Bucks won the vacant titles in a tournament final at AEW Dynasty.